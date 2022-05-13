Mrs. Wanda Fern Hammonds Anderton passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, she was 92 years old.

She had been a resident of Murfreesboro since moving here in 1959 with her husband, Glen, and children, Glenda and Pat.

She became a beautician in 1960 and operated her own shops until 2012, the first being Town and Country Beauty Shop on Bradyville Pike and the second one, Head of Hair on Northwest Broad Street where she developed a passion for assisting cancer patients with wigs.

In years past, another passion was volunteering for the Jesse C. Beesley Humane Society. Her ‘green thumb’ showed in the beauty of the African Violets she so loved to grow. Her eye for unique and unusual antiques made her collection museum-like.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to several business endeavors. She believed in hard work and did so until the age of 83. Her self-reliant confidence was a strong personality trait that could not be denied.

She was preceded in death by her parents Butler and Norene Kinion Hammonds, brother, B.C. Hammonds Jr., husband Glen, daughter, and son–in–law, Glenda and Wendell Capps.

Her son, Pat, and wife Joy, and granddaughters, Amy and Hillary, survive her.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna on Saturday, May 14, from 12:00-2:00. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beesley Animal Foundation or charity of choice.

