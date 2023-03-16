OBITUARY: Elizabeth (Betty) Henderson Beall

Elizabeth (Betty) Henderson Beall, 93, of Murfreesboro passed away on March 9, 2023, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

A native of Canton, Georgia, she was married to the late Joseph S. Beall, Jr. They co-owned and operated Giles Pharmacy in Harriman, Tennessee until his untimely death in 1964. Before relocating to Murfreesboro, Betty lived in Cocoa, Florida for 32 years and retired there in 1996 from Wuesthoff Memorial Hospital as Accounting Manager. During her accounting career, she was an active member of the Institute of Management Accountants.

Betty enjoyed her retirement years to the fullest with church activities, volunteer work, traveling, playing bridge, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro, Newcomers Club of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County.

In addition to her late husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Cliffie Henderson of Canton, Georgia; brother, Albert J. Henderson, and sister, Mary Henderson Pounds, both of Marietta, Georgia.

Betty is survived by her children, Suzanne Boroff of Tallahassee, Florida, Joseph S. Beall, III of Gainesville, Georgia, and Margaret (Richard) Snyder of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; granddaughters, Sarah (Chris) Cropsey of Nashville, Tennessee, Jennifer Boroff of Overland Park, Kansas, and Erin (Michael) Martin of Tullahoma, Tennessee; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Murfreesboro at a later date. Inurnment will also be at a later time in the Cherokee Memorial Park in Canton, Georgia.

Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro Senior Adult Ministry, 200 E Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, or to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/