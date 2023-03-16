Comptroller’s Office Launches New Webpage for Map Resources

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has created a new home for a variety of mapping resources that are helping Tennesseans learn more about their communities.

The new Maps webpage is a one-stop shop to find maps depicting local, state, and congressional legislative districts; community demographic profiles; maps depicting land use in Tennessee towns and cities; and much more.

Other mapping resources include the Comptroller’s Office dashboards highlighting education data in schools and school districts; an interactive map showing where Comptroller fraud investigations have occurred; our Tennessee Voter District lookup site; and a unique story map about the Tennessee Property Tax Relief program.

“The maps we produce are some of our Office’s most popular and requested items,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “In addition to making more maps available to Tennesseans online, this new webpage also makes it easier for anyone to quickly locate maps and become more informed.”

The webpage will be updated as new mapping resources are produced by the Comptroller’s Office.

The new webpage can be found by clicking “Maps” in the red navigation bar at the top of the Comptroller’s website at comptroller.tn.gov. You can also visit the page directly by going to comptroller.tn.gov/maps.