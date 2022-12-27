OBITUARY: Edward “Eddie” Glenn Douglas

Edward “Eddie” Glenn Douglas, age 73, passed away on December 25, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Airforce.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge Douglas Jr and Mary Eleanor Jones Douglas; and the mother of his daughters, Judy Davis Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Douglas; daughters, Lori (Michael) Yates and Amanda (Chris) Mitchell; brother, Philip (Terry) Douglas; sisters, Sheri (David) Harding, Debbie (Bob) McClure; sister-in-law, Michele (Jeff) Pinkston; grandchildren, Madison Mitchell, Aniston Mitchell, Emma Yates, and Cole Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

The chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers with Arvel “Buddy” Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.