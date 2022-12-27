OBITUARY: Elizabeth Jane Starnes

Elizabeth Jane Starnes, age 86, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born in Greenville, TN, and has lived in middle Tennessee for over 50 years.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Orvil Easterly and Viola Harmon Easterly; husband, Billy C. Starnes; son, Gary Starnes; daughter, Donna Clemmons; brothers, Robert Easterly, Kenneth Easterly, Jack Easterly, Junior Easterly; and sister, Vera Ottinger. She is survived by a son, Thomas (Pam) Starnes; daughter, Linda Jones, Nancy Smith, Debra Gordon, Carol (Lee) Belcher, Patsy (Andy) Richardson; and over 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

The chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.