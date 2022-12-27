OBITUARY: Julia “Judy” Henley

Julia “Judy” Henley was a caring wife, mother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Friday, December 23, 2022, from complications of a stroke at the age of 79. She was the perfect wife to James “Jim” Henley for 62 years. Together several years prior to saying “I do” to the love of her life.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents; Ann Refseth and Bill Davenport and stepfather, Reider Refseth. She is survived by her three sons, James E. Henley, William “Lee” Henley, and Timothy “Tim” R. Henley. She loved being a mom to these amazing men. She is also survived by her brother, Bill and Cindy Davenport, sister, Christine and Bill Lewis, and her white Bichon Frise, Angel. Her perfect grandchildren, Faith Henley, Kaitlin Henley, Madison Henley, Caleb Henley, and Luke Henley, several cousins, and special nieces and nephews.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Judy. She loved a house full of family, her grandchildren who had her wrapped around their fingers, mani-pedis with the girls, and making sure those boys became gentlemen like her loving husband. She had so much love in her heart for her grandchildren. Judy loved spending time on the back of Jim’s bike. They took many trips across the country with their close friends, regardless of the weather. She had so many good stories to tell.

A Church service will be held for Judy at Lifepoint Church on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. with Benny Wood officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 noon until service time 2:00 P.M. at Lifepoint Church on Friday, December 30, 2022.