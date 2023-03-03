OBITUARY: Dorothy Louise Porterfield Fox

Dorothy Louise Porterfield Fox, born June 24, 1945, transitioned into her everlasting life with Jesus on March 1, 2023. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she peacefully took her last breath.

Known to many as Momma, Nonna, and Dot, she was born and raised in Murfreesboro, TN. Many friends and family have died before her, including her parents, Veronica, Mary, Charles, Dave, and Callie Porterfield, sister, Alice Fay Matthews, ex-husband, David Fox, Sr., & beloved son, David Fox, Jr.

She is loved and missed by many friends and family, including her brother, Allen (Opal) Ray Porterfield; brother-in-law, James Matthews; 3 daughters, Debbie (Steve), Charlene, & Denise (Earl), 9 grandchildren, Lee (Henie), Bree, Stephanie (Ryan), Deah (Tim), Peyton, Amanda, Sam, Alex, & Ellie, and soon to be 7 great-grandchildren, Nikole, Adeline, Lennox, Oliver, Cleetus, Rune, & 1 on the way. Nonna loved her babies. She will also be missed by her dog, Naomi.

Dot never met a stranger and instantly made everyone feel like family. She worked hard all her life, and she loved hard. She was definitely a vessel for God’s unconditional love. She was a confidant to many, something she cherished. She was also everyone’s favorite Facebook friend. Her posts and comments will be missed in the coming days.

If you’d like to celebrate her life with her family please join us during visitation, 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023 and memorial at 2:00 PM. We will be honoring her wishes in a service she prepared.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

