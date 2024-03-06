OBITUARY: Donna Kay Bacone

Donna Kay Bacone, age 68 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at American House Senior Living in Murfreesboro.

She was born in Columbia, Tennessee then moved to Murfreesboro at an early age and has been a resident of Murfreesboro ever since.

She is the daughter of the late Adron Dewey Billingsley and Wanda Ann Fly Billingsley.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Bacone; and a sister, Lea Ann Dalton.

Survivors include her sister, Lori Porter and husband Jerry of Murfreesboro; nephews, Noah Thompson of Seymore, Tennessee and Jordan Peek and wife Kameron of Sevierville, Tennessee; brother-in-law, David Dalton; and a host of other family and friends.

Mrs. Bacone retired from State Farm Insurance in Murfreesboro. She was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ.

Memorials in memory of Donna may be made to the Beesley Animal Foundation, 2215 Keeneland Commercial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapels and a memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Bacone family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

