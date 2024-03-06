OBITUARY: Ronda Kay Gerhart

Ronda Kay Gerhart, age 66 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 1, 2024, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family by her side.

She was a native of Charleston, South Carolina and a daughter of the late Harold Albert Gerhart and Betty Jean Winningham Phillips.

Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Walker of Smyrna; a son, Tony Gerhart (Shannon Kemp) of Murfreesboro; siblings, John A. Gerhart (Cheryl) of Newark, Delaware, Grace “Lannie” Bradford, Kenny Gerhart (Jennifer), and Mildred “Scooter” Fortenberry, all of Murfreesboro; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Ronda had worked for Cumberland Swan and most recently, Asurion.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels with no services scheduled. An online guestbook is available for the Gerhart family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

