OBITUARY: Deborah Watson

Deborah Watson, age 62 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Fullhart; and brother, Rusty Fullhart.

Mrs. Watson is survived by her husband, Danny Watson; sons, Justin Watson and Jason Watson; father, Phillip Fullhart; grandchildren, Kaylee Watson, Morgan Evans, Brea Perry, Paislea Perry, Evan Watson, Zoey Watson, Laila Williams, and Ava Watson; Rhonda Watson and Katrinka Stiner; and brother-in-law, Tommy Watson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/