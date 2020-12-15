David Picklesimer is now healthy and whole in the hands of his heavenly Father.

David Picklesimer, age 55, passed away at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN on December 13, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Fair Havens Baptist Church. David was a teacher at Siegel High School, who impacted the lives of countless students from his years as an educator.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Doris Picklesimer; sons, Justin Alexander and Jordan Brandon Picklesimer; and mother-in-law, Faye Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Picklesimer of Murfreesboro; sons, Joshua Caleb Picklesimer and Ethan Robert Picklesimer; brothers, Mike (Annette) Picklesimer and Steve (Kim) Picklesimer; father-in-law, Robert Jordan; and several loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.