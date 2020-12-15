Detectives need assistance in identifying the female who stole a dog from Petland Murfreesboro, located on N. Thompson Lane, on December 12, 2020.

The woman asked to hold the dog, a female Yorkshire Terrier, valued at $5,900. When an employee turned to help another customer, the unknown female ran out of the business with the dog. She left in a black car.

The dog does have an Animal ID microchip.

If you can identify this woman, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected]