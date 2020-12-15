Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) fire investigators are investigating an early morning fire where an elderly woman sustained serious injuries but was able to escape the burning home on Tuesday, Dec.15.

She was transported to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford with burn injuries. She was then transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center Burn Unit. There is no update on her condition.

The woman was outside the home, located at 2214 Sycamore Circle before fire personnel arrived around 3:15 a.m. Construction workers at a neighboring home heard her screaming for help and assisted in getting her to a safe distance from the burning home. She was initially treated on scene by MFRD and personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

Fire units arrived on scene within minutes and found heavy smoke and fire engulfing the single-story home. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene.

If you have any information about the fire, contact Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Community Risk Reduction Division at 615-893-1422.