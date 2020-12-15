Betty Joan Skiles Terry, age 88 of Smyrna, TN passed away on November 26, 2020. She was born in Clinton County, IN to the late Ernest and Arna Taylor Skiles. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Terry.

Mrs. Terry is survived by her husband, Frank Terry of Smyna, TN; children, Yolanda Terry of Alvaton, KY and Kim Terry of Franklin, TN; and granddaughters, Naomi Rowland, Megan Engleking, Leah McFerrin, and Hannah Terry.

