OBITUARY: Dale Joseph Pelland

Dale Joseph Pelland, 83, a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went peacefully to his heavenly home on April 23rd, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Dale was born on November 28th, 1939, to Evelyn and Russell Pelland in Lake Linden, MI.

Dale graduated from Hancock Central High School in 1958 and joined the Navy soon after. Upon discharge, he worked at McGann’s Building Supply before starting a career at Detroit & Northern Savings and Loan at their Hancock, Iron Mountain, and Menominee, MI branches before ending as the Vice President.

Pursuing a career change, Dale and his family moved to Nashville, TN in 1988 where he and his wife became assistant managers for the K.O.A Campground. He also worked at Opryland U.S.A till it closed in 1997. He later retired from the K.O.A Campground in 2004.

During his retirement, Dale was an active member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus. He worked for several years for the Rutherford County Election Commission. Dale and his wife loved traveling and were very devoted to their church, friends, and adored family.

He is proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years Annette Pelland; mother Evelyn Congdon; brother Ronald Pelland; sister, Delores (John) Makela; In-Laws Rachel and Steve Vukonich; nephew Steven Lancour, Allen Yowell; great-nephew Troy Mayer; grandson, Dillan Coffey.

Mr. Pelland is survived by his; daughter, Dianne Coffey and husband Heath; grandchildren, Austin Johnson and wife Amy, Logan Johnson, Kaitlyn Coffey, Christian and Hayley Coffey; sisters-in-Law, Paulette Aho and husband Carl and Juliette Lancour and husband Douglas and many nieces and nephews.

Also, a very special Thank You to Gentiva Hospice for the wonderful care you provided.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

