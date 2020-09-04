Connie Lue Carter, age 69, passed away September 1, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Baptist faith.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Mary Windrow Turner; husband, Jerry Douglas Carter, Sr; sister, Jean Turner; and grand-daughter, Candas Michelle Carter. She is survived by her son, Doug (Lisa) Carter of Murfreesboro; daughter, Jenny (Tony) Meeks of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tonya Greenberg, Ashley Carter, Christopher Carter, Curtis Carter; and great-grandchildren, Chandler Michelle Carter and Ella and Harper Greenberg.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Cherie Jobe officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.