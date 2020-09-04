Judy Gay Melhorn, age 70, passed away September 2, 2020 at NHC Health Care. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Pentecostal faith.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, James H. Cunningham, Sr. and mother, Dorothy Marie Neal Hill. She is survived by her sons, Charles (Misty) Powell, Norman Powell, Steven Melhorn; brothers, James H. (Sherry) Cunningham, Jr., John R. Hill, Jr.; sisters, Brenda Kay and Linda Cunningham; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.