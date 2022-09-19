OBITUARY: Clara Lorene Pinkston Smith Fourman

On Sep 14, 2022, Clara Lorene Pinkston Smith Fourman went to be with her Lord Christ Jesus and all the departed loved ones who have gone before her.

Born July 21, 1933, to James and Celia Tabor Pinkston.

She was married on Nov 25, 1950, to James Curtis Smith. Children Donna Findley, James “Jimmy” Smith Jr deceased (Nancy), Rickey Smith USA Col (Ret) (Margaret), Phillip Smith (Ashley deceased). Widow of Norman Fourman, whom she married 1980.

Survived by 5 grandchildren (Jason Cox, Daniel Smith, Jesse Smith, Faye Smith, and Curtis Smith) and 5 great-grandchildren.

She loved her family with a love that had no boundaries, second only to her love for her Lord, from whom she derived much comfort.

A 1970 MTSU Nursing degree graduate. Mostly worked in ICU at VA Hospitals with 4 medical missions to Mexico. Active in VFW Auxiliary, Spring City United Methodist Church, and joined Trinity United Methodist Church.

She loved to travel and visited much of the US and 17 foreign countries. Her children knew her generous heart. She will be sorely missed by those she quietly helped and all those who loved her.

Visitation with the Fourman family will be Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Fourman family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

