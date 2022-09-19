OBITUARY: Karmel Ann Prater

Karmel Ann Prater, age 59 of LaVergne, Tennessee was born April 4, 1963, in Kokomo Indiana at Howard Community Hospital. She passed on September 12, 2022 at Alive Hospice, Nashville. Karmel attended high school in Kokomo and finished in Clearwater, Florida.

Karmel had an enduring, spitfire spirit. She loved fast cars, fine jewelry, and her cats. She was loving and extremely hard-working. Her first job was at age fourteen shucking corn in Indiana. After that, she worked various retail jobs and then moved to Clearwater Florida.

In Clearwater, she worked everything from a car salesman to a travel broker. Later, she moved to Clarksville Tennessee to be near her sister Krystal. That was the early 1990’s. There she worked for Gordon Jewelers as a manager for a long time until she moved to Nashville. She spent the last 8 years as a manager for Sleep Outfitters and absolutely loved her job. Although Karmel had no children of her own, she felt her staff was her family. She will be remembered for her stylish ensembles, her skilled salesmanship, and her sense of humor.

Karmel is survived by her father, Wilbert Earnest “Bert” Prater and stepmother, Paulette Prater; sisters, Krystal Johnson (Daniel) and Angie Foster; half-brother, Dustin Prater (Beth); nephews, Caleb Foster and Cash Prater; and nieces Samantha Johnson, Ashley Villarreal (Ryan), Camerin Foster, and Kendall Prater.

Karmel was very personable and giving. She was a devoted sister to Krystal and her family. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her dry wit, honesty, and loyalty. At 59, this was too early and fast that she departed us here on earth. Forever in our hearts, we love you, Karmel.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Prater family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

