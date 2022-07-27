OBITUARY: Chasity Dawn Smith

Chasity Dawn Smith passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, she was 39 years old.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Dovie Maynard, Joe and Joyce Smith; and cousin, Rob Sullivan.

She is survived by her children, Issic Smith, Kelsey Bogle, and Peyton Bogle; parents, Tim and Kathy Smith; brother, Lee Smith; aunts, Peggy Gammon-Nelson, Penny Redfearn (Bobby), and Mona Smith; uncles, Bobby Maynard (Tina), James Smith (Elaina), Billy Smith, and Randy Gammon; niece, Mikayla Smith; cousins, Andrew Gammon, Stephanie Gammon, Ariel Sullivan, James Maynard, Bobbie Jo Maynard, Cassie Smith; and many other family and friends.

Chasity had a big heart, contagious smile, and loved everyone she met. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 29, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Woodfin Funeral Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

