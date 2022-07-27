Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Rebecca 'Becky' Morgan
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Rebecca ‘Becky’ Morgan

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
20
Rebecca-Becky-Morgan

Rebecca “Becky” Morgan, a caring daughter, sister, mother, mimi, and friend left this world suddenly on July 22nd, 2022 at age 65.

She was born to W. Bayne and Charlotte Ward on March 7th, 1957.

After graduating Highschool, Becky chased her dreams to become a teacher. She graduated with her bachelor’s from Ball State University and completed her masters at MTSU. Becky loved to sing and dance, but she loved nothing more than spending time with her grandsons.

She is preceded in death by W. Bayne Ward and is survived by Charlotte Tillett, Kerry and Gary (Dian) Ward, Kristy, Callen and Cruze.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN on Thursday, July 28th, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm CST. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Janet Rachelle Phillips
Next articleOBITUARY: Chasity Dawn Smith
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.