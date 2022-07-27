OBITUARY: Rebecca ‘Becky’ Morgan

Rebecca “Becky” Morgan, a caring daughter, sister, mother, mimi, and friend left this world suddenly on July 22nd, 2022 at age 65.

She was born to W. Bayne and Charlotte Ward on March 7th, 1957.

After graduating Highschool, Becky chased her dreams to become a teacher. She graduated with her bachelor’s from Ball State University and completed her masters at MTSU. Becky loved to sing and dance, but she loved nothing more than spending time with her grandsons.

She is preceded in death by W. Bayne Ward and is survived by Charlotte Tillett, Kerry and Gary (Dian) Ward, Kristy, Callen and Cruze.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN on Thursday, July 28th, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm CST. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/