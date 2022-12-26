OBITUARY: Charles Ray Curlee

Charles Ray Curlee, age 75, passed away on December 22, 2022, at Viviant Health Care. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Cullen and Mabel Hutchins Curlee. He is survived by brothers, Kenneth (Faye) Curlee, James (Lori) Curlee, Clyde (Wanda) Curlee, Aubrey Lou (Marilyn) Curlee; sister, Audrey (Ronnie) Dowdy; four nieces; three nephews; four great-nephews; and two great-nieces. He is also survived by a friend, Leslie Curlee; stepson, Zachary Marshall; stepdaughters, April Hearn, and Winter Noel Haslam; and seven step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.