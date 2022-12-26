Mark Your Calendar for Murfreesboro’s New Year’s Day 5k at Barfield Crescent Park

Start the New Year off on the right foot at Murfreesboro’s New Year’s Day 5k on January 1, 2023 at 10 am at Barfield Crescent Park (697 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129)

This Better Boro Project sanctioned event will be electronically timed, and every finisher will receive a medal. There are awards for overall winners as well as age group winners in the male and female categories. This is a family-friendly event.

3.1 Miles

Electronically chip timed

Every finisher receives a medal

All registrants receive a souvenir shirt

Overall and age-group awards/ Male and Female

Limit: 500 participants

REGISTRATION

$25 per person, includes a long-sleeve souvenir t-shirt. Click HERE to register.

PACKET PICKUP

Avoid the lines on race day! You will receive your race bib number with safety pins and your souvenir t-shirt. You may send a friend or relative to pick up your packet; they must have a note or text from you giving them permission.

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Patterson Park Community Center

521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 1, 2023

Barfield Crescent Park (Ballfields Concession area)

697 Veterans Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

