Mark Your Calendar for Murfreesboro’s New Year’s Day 5k at Barfield Crescent Park

Start the New Year off on the right foot at Murfreesboro’s New Year’s Day 5k on January 1, 2023 at 10 am at Barfield Crescent Park (697 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129)
This Better Boro Project sanctioned event will be electronically timed, and every finisher will receive a medal. There are awards for overall winners as well as age group winners in the male and female categories. This is a family-friendly event.
3.1 Miles
Electronically chip timed
Every finisher receives a medal
All registrants receive a souvenir shirt
Overall and age-group awards/ Male and Female
Limit: 500 participants
REGISTRATION
$25 per person, includes a long-sleeve souvenir t-shirt. Click HERE to register.
PACKET PICKUP
Avoid the lines on race day! You will receive your race bib number with safety pins and your souvenir t-shirt. You may send a friend or relative to pick up your packet; they must have a note or text from you giving them permission.
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Barfield Crescent Park (Ballfields Concession area)
697 Veterans Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
For more local events like Murfreesboro’s New Year’s Day 5k visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/