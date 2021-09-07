Cathryn Sims Hadaway

Cathryn Sims Hadaway, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021.

A native of Shiloh, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Warner Martin and Ida Jane Wesley Sims. Mrs. Hadaway was also preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Hadaway.

Mrs. Hadaway is survived by her sons, Van Wesley Hadaway of Red Oak, TX and Victor Hadaway of Shiloh, AL; sister, Virginia Cottrell of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Will Hadaway of Auburn, AL, Benjamin Hadaway of Carrollton, TX, and Lauren Hadaway of Paris, France; and great-granddaughters, Everly and Willow Hadaway.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Hadaway was retired from the Alvin C. York VA hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

An online guestbook for the Hadaway family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.


