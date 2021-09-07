Joan C. Tinsley

Joan C. Tinsley, age 76 of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021.

A native of Quimby, Maine she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alphena Gagnon Marquis. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Zimmerman; sister, Pauline Ganus; granddaughter, Carrie Holmes; and her brothers in law, Buddy Tinsley and Robert McBurnie.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Pastor Shelby Hazzard will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband, Johnnie Tinsley; children Kathy Bruce and her husband Danny, Tracy Shipp, Jason Tinsley and his wife Daisy, and Lisa Boker; sister, Jennette McBurnie; grandchildren, Jennifer Holmes, Stacey Holmes, Autumn Perkins and her husband Joey, Donald Kovanis and his wife Ashlee, Tyler Silvis, Nicholas Hudgens and his wife Brittany, Christopher Hudgens and his wife Ciara, Dusty Tinsley, Amy Tinsley, Nina Tinsley, and Ashlee Pluckett; 13 great-grandchildren; and nephew, John Ganus.

Mrs. Tinsley was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards and reading. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Tinsley can be made to the Wounded Warriors.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

www.woodfinchapel.com


