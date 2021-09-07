Ruth Alene Still Tomlin age 88, a resident the majority of her life in Rutherford County, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Casey and Lydia Still. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wade Tomlin, and two sons, Roger and Tim Tomlin.

She is survived by daughter, Belinda Tomlin McGriff, and sons Larry (Rebecca), James, and Steve Tomlin. Her legacy includes 15 grandchildren, 34 Great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth Alene Still Tomlin was born in Franklin, TN on September 8, 1932. She was the youngest of 6 siblings. She married Wade Tomlin in 1950 and were married over 60 years before the passing of Wade. Together they had six children. Five sons and one daughter. They also lovingly raised two grandsons. Three sons served in the military as did their dad. All eight went on to marry, have families, careers as living by example of their parents.

She was a member of Big Harpeth Primitive Church in Franklin, Tn. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 3 pm to 7 pm. Brother Doyle Hurst will give her eulogy, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1 pm at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna, TN. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Family would like to request masks to be worn during visitation and day of eulogy.

Now the rest of the story……going forward she will be “Granny.”

Granny loved life. She was a Christian with the Primitive Baptist faith. Every Sunday she would drive over an hour to get to church. All country roads and being a little heavy on the gas pedal. But she always made it. Nothing stopped her from worshipping the Lord. Nothing stopped her in telling anyone who was around her about her faith. But as time goes by, she had to give up her driving. Wasn’t happy as she knew she could drive. Yes, Granny, you are a good driver but there may come a day where you won’t be as quick to stop and the thought of hurting someone else, how would you feel? She gave it up. That’s the kind of person she was. Always looking out for others. Loved everyone. Tim stepped up to make sure Granny didn’t miss church each Sunday. And when Tim became sick, sometimes Chad would pick both of them up for Church. Then when Tim passed in 2015, Tommy Morton became her driver until she became too ill to go to church. Tommy too passed just recently but he stepped up for Granny in a time for her. Granny was loved.

Homemaker you could say of Granny. But boy was she more! She drove a school bus for a while. And those children loved her. If she saw a child in need on the bus, the next day that child would have what was needed without any notice. She watched her first four grandsons as their parents worked. Loved going to yard sales, finding toys and books; cleaning them up to donate to churches or daycare centers. And even having them around for her grandbabies. It was not unusual to be with Granny and be stopped by a child or a parent. Everyone that knew her, loved her.

She would round up her children and the neighbor children growing up and they would go to an open field and play baseball. When the first three sons showed interest in music in the 60s; she took Larry with drums, Roger on guitar, and Jimmy on keyboard to play. Not sure how long that lasts as a “combo” but just know

Granny was always encouraging her children. Roger had a beautiful voice and could strum the guitar oh so softly. Larry gave up the drums. Jimmy can still play the keyboard.

All through life, Granny loved gospel music. It was nothing for her to find out there was a “singing” after church, 20 miles away. She would go! She went to any singing up the mountains, through the valley, she was there.

Granny somehow knew when one of her children or their spouses needed her. She would appear. And all was good. Sick, she came over to prepare a meal and wash your clothes. She would sit with you and ask nothing in return. And it wasn’t just family, she would go wherever she felt needed.

Granny didn’t care to cook as much as she loved planting her flowers. She would rather dig in the dirt to plant than to cook. But you see, she was a very good cook. And her homemade biscuits would melt in your mouth. Cooking apples, sweet potatoes in a skillet, the best cornbread, green beans, and potatoes, I could just go on and on. She told us when she was little, she would go outside and sweep the dirt to make a path. A good swept path of dirt. And being the youngest of the siblings, she also was a playmate for her oldest sister, Evie’s daughters. Then there was her best friend, Louise, who would go on to be the wife of Ernest, the oldest of the sons. Granny was close to all her family. Her parents lived next door to her and the family.

Did you know she was a bowler? She played on a league with Wade (PaPaw), son Steve and sister-in-law, Jean. Then as time went on, the back started to give her pain. She was still a supporter of bowling, just not one of them. Don’t think Granny ever bowled 300 but the other three were known to get a couple of 300s.

Granny loved going to the Senior Citizens Center. She loved to paint with her sister-in-law, Jean. Jean had many beautiful paintings as did Granny. Granny loved to make jewelry with her grandchildren and loved giving them away.

Watches, Granny loved watches. She was in awe with finding a watch at a yard sale, estate sale, or even auctions.

You know who Granny’s truly best friend was, her daughter Belinda. She and Belinda were a set. They hit every sale, went to parks with the grandchildren, made crafts (remember the dolls, Belinda?), and just having talks. They had a bond that was unbreakable. Now Granny had true friends all her life. And she loved her sons, but God blessed her with a daughter. And that blessing was what she and Belinda needed in each other’s lives.

There is so much more that could be written about our Matriarch. She was the last of all before her. Her parents, her siblings, and husband. She was the backbone. Her nieces and nephews loved her, too. Now she is gone. But what a celebration of life for our Granny! She was at home when the trumpets sounded and the gates open, calling her home. Running to open arms of Our Father in Heaven.

One day Granny, we will each come home too. In the meantime, when we have a moment of sadness, we will remember all the goodness in you. We will hold you in our hearts. We won’t try filling your shoes, but with what you have taught us, and showed us, your legacy will live on.

I am at rest in God alone; My salvation comes from Him. He alone is my rock and my Salvation, my stronghold; I Will

