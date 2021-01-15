Mrs. Carol York Wood, age 81 of LaVergne, TN, went to meet her Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 13, 2021. A native of Monroe County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Bluford and Arillia Armour York.

Mrs. Wood is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jack W. Wood; sons, Jeffrey Wood and his wife Rita, and Tim Wood and his wife Rena all of LaVergne, TN; grandchildren; Tera McDaniels, Jacob Wood, and Jessica Wood all of LaVergne, TN, Joshua Wood of Lincoln, NE, and Brianna Wood of Murfreesboro, TN; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Nathan Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Wood was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the Wood family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.