Avalynn Dawn Tidwell, infant daughter of Tim and Paige Tidwell of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.

Avalynn is survived by her parents, Tim and Paige Tidwell; brother, Collin Asher Tidwell; sister, Adalee Grace Tidwell all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, Terry and Vickie Tidwell of Murfreesboro, TN, and William and Rhonda Karpowecz of Vichy, MO.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Coleman Cemetery with Rev. David Siler officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.

