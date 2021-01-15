Avalynn Dawn Tidwell

Avalynn Dawn Tidwell, infant daughter of Tim and Paige Tidwell of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.

Avalynn is survived by her parents, Tim and Paige Tidwell; brother, Collin Asher Tidwell; sister, Adalee Grace Tidwell all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, Terry and Vickie Tidwell of Murfreesboro, TN, and William and Rhonda Karpowecz of Vichy, MO.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Coleman Cemetery with Rev. David Siler officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.

