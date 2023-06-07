OBITUARY: Carol Allegra Hunter

Mrs. Carol Allegra Hunter, age 80, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.

She was born in Prairie du Chien, WI to the late Harry and Gertrude Miller Vanderdrink.

Mrs. Hunter was a 1961 graduate of Judah High School. She enjoyed fishing with her father in Wisconsin and later on Percy Priest Lake. Mrs. Hunter was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in her garden.

Mrs. Hunter and her husband took in many shows at the Grand Ole Opry where they saw many country singers they were fond of. She was very patriotic having had several family members serve our country; her father was in WWI as a cavalry man and she had many brothers who were in Vietnam. Mrs. Hunter loved her family and was fond of watching her great-grandson make origami.

Mrs. Hunter is survived by her son, Dewey W. Hunter, III; step-daughter, Linda Thompson and her husband David; grandchildren, Amber Apple and her husband Andrew, Jay Anderson, Adrian Anderson, and Melissa Anderson; great-grandson, Logan Apple; closest niece, RoseMarie Gardner; and special cousin, Joyce Charlotte Leon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey W. Hunter, Jr., and foster parents, Mr. and Mrs. Riese.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 10:00 am until 11:45 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/