OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ James Cunliffe

Mr. William “Bill” James Cunliffe, age 80, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

He was born in Holyoke, MA to the late Ernest J. and Bertha Idell Deyo Cunliffe.

Mr. Cunliffe proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years followed by four years in the Army Reserves. He then worked for a number of years in sales before retiring from Alladin Industries. Mr. Cunliffe was a good father and grandfather to his family and enjoyed making jokes.

Mr. Cunliffe is survived by his wife, Diane Cunliffe; daughter, Melinda Jones and her husband Cameron; grandchildren, Derek Kearns, Denver Kearns, Abigail Newhall, and Chelsea Jones; siblings, Phyllis Tanner and Fred Cunliffe; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mirinda Kearns; two brothers; and four sisters.

Burial of Mr. Cunliffe’s cremated remains with Military Honors will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Middle Tennessee State Veterans’ Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/