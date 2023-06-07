Bank of America Announces 2023 Nashville Student Leaders

NASHVILLE – Bank of America today announced four Nashville-area high school students were selected for the Student Leaders® program (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities.

The Bank of America Student Leaders will earn $17 an hour leading some of the Oasis Center’s most dynamic summer youth programming that includes engaging first-generation immigrants and refugee youth with their community, assisting Nashville high school students with identifying and understanding a path following graduation and providing programming at the “Just Camp,” dedicated to creating a community for LGBTQ+ youth.

In Tennessee, youth unemployment in the Middle Region was about three and a half times the state rate. With changing economic environments and a shifting job market, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities. The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults to be successful in today’s workforce.

“By providing the pathways and resources for young adults to gain the foundational work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in Nashville’s long-term economic growth.” said Tyson Moore, president, Bank of America Nashville. “The young people selected for this paid summer internship program are truly extraordinary but may not have had access to opportunities like this until now. The Student Leaders program is just one example of how we connect people to meaningful employment resources that also builds a stronger pipeline of diverse talent for our local workforce.”

This year’s Nashville Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Nikhil Yelemali, Brentwood, Ravenwood High School

Calyssa Lowe, Murfreesboro, Blackman High School

Eli Givens, Spring Hill, Summit High School

Cayden Leslie, Antioch, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School

These students were selected for their leadership, background, passion, and commitment to their communities.

Nikhil Yelemali is a rising senior at Ravenwood High School who has represented his school at Governor’s School For Business and Technology Leadership at Tennessee Tech, was selected for Youth Leadership Franklin, is currently Vice President of his Boy Scout troop, represents his school in DECA and on the tennis team and among other things, founded Echoes For Hope, a nonprofit that aims to empower young people to develop leadership skills and give back to their community.

Calyssa Lowe is a rising senior at Blackman High School who is actively involved in her school Student Council, volunteers regularly with Second Harvest and with the Youth Summer Reading Program at her local library, serves as the social media and web designer for her Virtual Enterprise course and also leads the charge as her school’s mascot at school and community events.

Eli Givens is a recent graduate of Summit High School where they were president of Mental Health IS Health, a group instrumental in creating a safe space for dozens of LGBTQIA+ students; a member of the National Honor Society, serves on the Mayor’s Youth Council and an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Intern with Oasis’ Student of Stonewall. Eli dedicates hundreds of hours a year to championing for mental health awareness and LGBTQ+rights.

Cayden Leslie is a rising senior at Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School where he is Vice President of YMCA Black Achievers and is a leader in the Nashville chapter of Top Teens of America. Cayden is also a member of his school golf team, the Black Student Union, debate team, and among other honors, was named as Mr. Top Teen 2022 awarded to Top Teens with the most volunteer hours.

Started in 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program annually recognizes just over 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the country. Later this summer these young people will convene in Washington, D.C., for a week-long, all-expenses-paid, national leadership summit focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy.