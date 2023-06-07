OBITUARY: Priscilla Dianne Church

Priscilla Dianne Church, age 73, passed away June 4, 2023, at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Diane and her husband owned and operated buses for the Rutherford County Schools for more than 40 years. She also was a caregiver for her mother for 10 years and enjoyed working with special needs children.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Kenneth Leonard and Doris Evelyn Boyd Leonard.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry F. Church; daughter, Dana (Ronnie Rowland) Hobbs; half-brothers, Randall Leonard, Kenneth Leonard; half-sister, Janie Atkinson; grandchildren, Jerry Dwain (April Bennett) Hobbs; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Jennings and Ayers with Bud Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with Jerry Dwain Hobbs, Ethan Bynum, Ryan Bynum, Cody Grace, Terry Pierce, Jerry Newson, Leroy Brandon, Steven Broyles serving as active pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Jernigan, Randall Leonard, Kenneth Leonard and Ronnie Rowland.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

