Brian Thomas Kuffrey passed away on Friday, July 17.

Brian will be fondly remembered for his laughter and the love he showed to his family and close friends.

He was a loving father, survived by two daughters and a son. Macrina Gregory (age 15), Angel Kuffrey (age 13), and Thomas Kuffrey (age 12). A devoted brother survived by his sisters. Deanna (James) Holloway and Lynsey (David) Gennaro. A stepson survived by his stepmother Cheryl Perdziola.

He is preceded in death by his mother, grandmother and brother.

“Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again.” – anonymous

