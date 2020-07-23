Jack John Koumoullou, age 67 of Murfreesboro died Friday July 17, 2020. He was a native of New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerolemos Koumoullou and Zenovia Mastora Koumoullou; son, Scott Koumoullou.

Mr. Koumoullou was a former New York Police Officer and had worked as repairman.

He is survived by wife, Rosemary Koumoullou, Two Sons, Scott, and Jack, Jr., Two Sisters, Helen and Flo; Stepson, Jeff Chambliss of Florida; Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be at St. Luke Catholic Church at later date. www.woodfinchapel.com