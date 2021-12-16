The common thread throughout Bonnie’s life was her faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ, until her death on December 11, 2021.

She was born to loving Christian parents, Paul and Beula Summers in Tullahoma, Tennessee on January 17, 1933.

Bonnie Marie Summers married Kenneth Earl Parkhurst on December 12, 1952. Together they raised their family of three daughters: Deb (Allan) Newkirk, Joy (Pat) Anderton, and Susan Adamson.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, her parents, and her sister, Katherine Martin Singleton.

She is survived by her daughters, their spouses, and her grandchildren: Amy Anderton, Hillary (Tyler) McCaslin, and Stuart Earl Adamson.

Living the life of a military wife might have fueled Bonnie’s love of travel. During the years in Japan, she wasted no time taking advantage of excursions to see all that she could with her family. She picked up her love for travel again in the mid-1980s making several trips to Canada and Europe.

After years of being a fulltime homemaker, she began working at Murfreesboro Bank and Trust in the proof department of January 1970 and retired as a loan officer in December 1992. Her employment at the bank was such a pleasant experience that even after her retirement the bonds of friendship existed until her death.

Balancing work and play, Bonnie and Ken were champion bowlers in Japan and Murfreesboro. She kept in touch with classmates from the Tullahoma High School class of 1950. She loved picnics in the park, boating, and walking the greenways. Being outdoors brought her great joy; she was much happier tending to the yard than being indoors.

Bonnie developed many skills including being a proficient seamstress. Without a doubt, Ken and the girls were well fed on some fine southern cooking. She could make a pan full of the best biscuits and serve them with savory gravy or delicious jams and jellies she had preserved. She was also gifted with a beautiful alto voice and sang at numerous funerals while attending Kingwood Church of Christ, where she was a member for close to 50 years.

No matter where she lived, Bonnie found a place to worship. Proverbs 31 so aptly described Bonnie. Her character was noble. She feared the Lord. She spoke softly with wisdom. Her husband had confidence and trusted her. She was strong and dignified. She watched over all aspects of running her household.

God blessed us with a beautiful mother and the opportunity to be by her side in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort or Stones River Manor Advanced Care.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, from 12:30-2:30 at Woodfin Funeral Chapel-Smyrna followed by a graveside service at 3:00 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

