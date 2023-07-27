OBITUARY: Bonnie Jean Raettig

Bonnie Jean Raettig, age 76, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville.

She was born and lived most of her life in Lansing, MI and lived in Murfreesboro for the past ten years. She was a billing clerk in a medical office.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Alveretta Hardiman Raettig. She is survived by her niece, Laura Grimes and her brother, Ron Raettig.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/