Billy Ray Randolph, age79, of Smyrna, passed away Friday morning, January 15th, 2021. Mr. Randolph was a native of Davidson County; son of the late Lewis “Brown” and Mary Randolph.

Preceeded in death by late wife, Barbara Randolph and his brother, Lewis Randolph.

Mr. Randolph is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Randolph; Children, Stacey Greer (Thomas “Bubba” Greer) of Antioch TN, Stephine Vanns (Randall Vanns) of LaVergne TN, and Denise Patterson (Mickey Patterson) of Mt. Juliet TN; Step Daughters, Melissa Cummins (Troy) and Robin Cox (Steven); Grandchildren, Samanthia Frith (Chase) of Murfreesboro TN, Joshua Greer (Hillary) of Mt. Juliet TN, Jonathan Vanns (Kristin) of Smyrna TN, Jeremy Greer (Tiffany) , Brandon Greer (Hannah), Trenton Patterson , Preston Patterson of Mt. Juliet; Step Grand Children, James Thurman, Zack Cummins, Jordyn Cummins, Kylie Cox, Makenzie Cox, and Cain Cox; Great Grand Children, Caden Frith, Avery, Callen Frith, Tristan Bush, Mollie and Sawyer Vanns, and Sophia Greer.

Mr. Randolph was a member of many churches throughout his Christian faith but most recently made his home at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. During his life, Mr. Randolph worked as an Electrician owning an electrical contracting company. Mr. Randolph was a member of IBEW and also the president of NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association) which recognizes exceptional and outstanding service to the electrical contracting industry. Mr.Randolph’s humor will be missed by his family, friends, and caring staff at Harmony Victory Station.

A Visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna for friends and family to gather on Sunday, January 17th from 2:00 pm until 4:00pm. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday January 19th at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 11:00am. An online guestbook is available at www.Woodfinchapel.net