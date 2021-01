John Thomas “Johnny” Ard, Jr., age 42 of Smyrna passed away January 13, 2021.

He was lifelong resident of Smyrna and was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Ard, Sr.

Johnny is survived by his daughter, Adelle Ard; mother, Elaine Ard; sisters, Melissa Bowers, Angela Ard and fiancé Rodney Salisbury; Nieces; Kristin Bowers, Kaitlyn Salisbury; nephew, Michael Bowers; Adelle’s mother, Amy Morrow.

Graveside service will be 11:00AM Monday at Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com