Mr. William “Bill” Leo Shea, III, age 63, formerly of Nashville, TN passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Leo Shea, Jr. and Dorothy Ann Newman Shea. Mr. Shea graduated from Nashville Tech, A.M.I., and attended MTSU. He was of the Catholic faith and was in insurance sales. Mr. Shea raced motorcycles in his younger years and enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Shea is survived by his children, Vallie Ann Miller and her husband Craig and Jeremy Shea all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Caitlyn Miller, Andrew Miller, and Nathan Miller; great-granddaughter, Addilynn Miller; siblings, John Shea and his wife Michele of Illinois, Lynn Edwards and her husband Kevin of Murfreesboro, and Mike Shea and his wife Tabatha of Murfreesboro; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial of Mr. Shea’s cremated remains will take place Monday, June 7, 2021 @ 1:00pm at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville.

