Bill Shea

Mr. William “Bill” Leo Shea, III, age 63, formerly of Nashville, TN passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Leo Shea, Jr. and Dorothy Ann Newman Shea. Mr. Shea graduated from Nashville Tech, A.M.I., and attended MTSU. He was of the Catholic faith and was in insurance sales. Mr. Shea raced motorcycles in his younger years and enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Shea is survived by his children, Vallie Ann Miller and her husband Craig and Jeremy Shea all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Caitlyn Miller, Andrew Miller, and Nathan Miller; great-granddaughter, Addilynn Miller; siblings, John Shea and his wife Michele of Illinois, Lynn Edwards and her husband Kevin of Murfreesboro, and Mike Shea and his wife Tabatha of Murfreesboro; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial of Mr. Shea’s cremated remains will take place Monday, June 7, 2021 @ 1:00pm at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Bill Shea, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here