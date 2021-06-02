MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Investigators with Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) are investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, June 2.

A 66-year-old man, of Murfreesboro, was struck as he was traveling north on Lebanon Pike (Hwy 231) near Cherry Lane around 10:39 a.m. He was trapped in his vehicle, a blue 2013 Toyota Prius. Firefighters with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department used hydraulic equipment to free the man. He died about an hour later at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals a female driver of a silver 2010 Ford Escape was traveling in the southbound lane on Lebanon Pike. Her vehicle crossed the double center line colliding with the Prius, forcing it off the roadway into a ditch. The impact caused the driver of the Ford Escape to spin around and hit a gray 2020 Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Nissan only received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the Escape was not injured but was evaluated by medics as a precaution.

The crash closed Lebanon Pike in both directions between Cherry Lane and Central Valley Pike for hours. The road is back open.

The crash remains under investigation by FACT.