Barbara Ann Travis, 83 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Monday August 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born on April 6, 1937. Daughter of Garland Wilson Milliken and Hilary H. Lind. She was a member of Bell Road Church of Nazarene. She loved her church and being with her family.

Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Grady W. Travis and their children: Sheryl Lind Miller (Donnie) of Nashville, Terri Leigh Stone (Dennis) of Lebanon, Hilary Kay Wells (Mark) of Smyrna and Grady Todd Travis of Nashville, TN. Grandchildren are Amber L. Deshon of Lebanon and Mickey N. Wells of Smyrna, TN. Great Grandchildren are Gracie Deshon and Lincoln Deshon. Preceded in death, brother G. W. Milliken. Surviving brothers are Steve Lind of Albany, OH and Shawn Lind of Grove City, OH; as well as nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral will be Friday at 11:00 August 21, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN.

The family asks for those who attend services to please wear a mask.

