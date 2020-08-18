Elizabeth Ann Jernigan, age 73, passed away August 14, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended FairHaven Baptist Church.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Lee Jernigan. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Rango of Wisconsin, Melissa Velez of Nevada; four grandchildren; and siblings, Gale Lewis of Murfreesboro, Frances Reynolds of Ohio, Joe Frank Jernigan of Murfreesboro, Dorothy Perkins of Murfreesboro, and William Jernigan of Murfreesboro.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Steve Goforth will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey Home or FairHaven Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

