Robert Bruce “Huck” Hackney, age 70, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Robert was born July 25, 1950 to Frank Lee and Gladys Gannon Hackney. A native of Walter Hill, he retired as Captain from the Murfreesboro Fire Department after 32 years of service. He served in the Medic Unit of the U.S. Army in Germany 1970-1972 and was a 1968 graduate of Walter Hill High School.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Frank Lee Hackney in 2002. He is survived by his 97 year old mother, Gladys Gannon Hackney; daughter, Tonya Hackney (J.D. Miller) Timbs of Murfreesboro; sisters, Betty Kay Francis, Mary Romans, both of Murfreesboro; brothers, Ray (Jennie) Hackney of Florida, Ralph (Crystal) Hackney of Murfreesboro; nieces and nephews, Stevie, Tammy, Marty, Robbie, Keith, David and several great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Ike Davis and Lee Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Alsup Cemetery in Silver Hill, TN with military honors. Pallbearers are Bubba Eubanks, Danny Hall, Jim “Shakey” O’Brien, KC Loyd, Kay Jernigan, Janie Lawrence, Ronald “Deak” Jones; and honorary pallbearers are retired members of Murfreesboro Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.