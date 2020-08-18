Sharon Renea Brewer, age 46 of Nashville, TN, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN, but lived most of her life in Smyrna, TN. Sharon was preceded in death by her step-father, Lester Colvett.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kayla Brewer of Pine Grove, LA; mother, Teresa Warrick Colvett of Smyrna, TN; sister, Sandra Vanwinkle of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Kevin Brewer of Smyrna, TN; grandson, Ramal Route of Pine Grove, LA; fiancée, Richard Kirk of Nashville, TN; cousin and best friend, Melissa Young of Murfreesboro, TN; and father, Wimp Brewer of Smyrna, TN,

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with Barney Potts officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Sharon was a member of the Baptist faith and was an employee with Traffic Pro.

