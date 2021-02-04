Ashley Jones – Age 36, passed away February 1, 2021. Survived by husband, Derrick Jones; stepchildren, Kayleigh, Alyssa and Caden; parents, Steve and Jackie Crocker; brother, Steven Crocker (Katie); nieces, Layla and Maci and a host of devoted aunts, uncles and cousins and many countless friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Houston “Pawpaw” and Mildred “Granny” Dorris and Jo and Earl Crocker.

Ashley graduated in 2003 and went on to get her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She loved taking care of people. She was currently working at Vanderbilt Hospital taking care of cancer patients. She was requested by patients quite a bit due to her outgoing and compassionate personality and knowledge. She loved life and her smile lit up a room when she came in. She will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.