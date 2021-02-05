no super bowl ads from these companies this year

One of the biggest days in sports is the Super Bowl.

Just as big as the game are the ads, which over the years have as much nostalgia as the games. But this year, several companies have chosen not to run ads during the Super Bowl, reports AP.

Budweiser, for the first time since 1983, will not have a Super Bowl ad. Over the years, they’ve created memorable commercials like the frogs croaking “Bud-Weis-Er”, the guys saying “Whatssup” and of course the Clydesdale horses. This year, the company will donate the money used for the ad spot to coronavirus awareness efforts.

Other companies not running ads include Coke, which had layoffs in December, Audi, and Avocados from Mexico. PepsiCo will not run ads for Pepsi but will be advertising for Mountain Dew and Frito-Lay products.

Brands that will return this year include M&M’s, Pringles, Toyota, and Doritos.

Doritos first teased a celebrity would appear in their Super Bowl ad, with a prop bet of whether it would be Matt Damon or Matthew McConaughey. Doritos finally revealed in the video below that Matthew McConaughey will be Flat Matthew. Watch the video below. Also, Cheetos will feature Ashton Kutcher introducing a new Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix.