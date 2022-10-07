Oakland’s Football Team Loses First Game Since the 2019 Season

CPA (4-4) defeated the Oakland Patriots (6-1) Thursday night, ending Oakland’s 36-game winning streak.

The score of this game was 35-14 in favor of the Lions. Despite losing their last two games, CPA was able to pull off what will likely be regarded as the upset of the season.

Even though Oakland’s record has a loss on it now, this will likely not affect their chances of being one of the state’s favorites to win the 6A TSSAA state title. Their next matchup is a rivalry game against Riverdale next Friday, October 14th.