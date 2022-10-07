2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Middle Tennessee high school football week eight is here. Several schools played on Thursday night. Below are the scores from the games on Thursday, Oct 6 and we will update this article as the Friday night scores come in.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Games are played on Oct 7 unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. at Sycamore

Watertown at Harpeth

Davidson

Antioch 20 at McGavock 48 (Thu)

Nashville Overton 12 at Cane Ridge 21 (Thu)

Glencliff 9 at Hillwood 50 (Thu)

Hillsboro at White Co.

Green Hill at Hunters Lane

FRA 55 at Stratford 18 (Thu)

Maplewood 8 at East Nashville 43 (Thu)

Oakland 14 at CPA 35 (Thu)

MBA at Ensworth

Father Ryan 55 at Clarksville Northeast 62 (Thu)

FRA 55 at Stratford 18 (Thu)

Knoxville Catholic at Lipscomb Academy

Dickson

Greenbrier at Creek Wood

Maury

Columbia at Giles Co.

Robertson

Waverly at White House Heritage

Springfield at Beech

Cascade at Jo Byrns

Greenbrier at Creek Wood

Rutherford

Oakland 14 at CPA 35 (Thu)

Sumner

Springfield at Beech

Shelbyville at Hendersonville

Station Camp at Wilson Central

Wilson

Station Camp at Wilson Central

Watertown at Harpeth

Lebanon 27 at Mt. Juliet 6 (Thu)

Green Hill at Hunters Lane

Williamson

Franklin at Brentwood

Cornerstone Christian, TN at Brentwood Academy

RePublic at BGA

Ravenwood at Centennial

Camden at Fairview

Franklin at Brentwood

Clarksville Academy at Franklin Grace

Summit at Independence

Page at Nolensville