Friday, October 7, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Jamie Laureen Cowley

Jamie-Laureen-Cowley

Jamie Laureen Cowley of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, she was 74 years old.

She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, James Aubrey Caldwell and Eleanor Maurine Caldwell.

Mrs. Cowley was a member of Highland Heights of Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Roger Green and wife Karen, Steve Green, Cheryl Deener and Fiance David Freeman, Georgette Pena and husband Luis; grandchildren; Stephanie Green, Peyton Tune, Andrea Davis, Arthena Costa, Lindsey Pope, Steven Green, Clayton Todd, Myridian Deener, Cameron Deener, Manuel Pena, Markus Pena, Braydon Pena; 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

 

