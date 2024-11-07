Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs Following Decline in Sales

Nissan Motor announced Thursday that it will cut 9,000 jobs globally and reduce costs by $2.6 billion due to declining sales in China and the U.S.

With U.S. headquarters located in Franklin, TN, the automaker also revealed plans to reduce global production by 20% and scale back its sales budgets.

Nissan lowered its annual profit forecast by 70%, now expecting just 150 billion yen ($975 million). This is the second time this year the company has reduced its outlook.

Nissan also stated CEO Makoto Uchida will voluntarily forfeit 50% of his monthly compensation starting in November 2024 and the other executive committee members will also voluntarily take a pay reduction accordingly.

